Taiwan earthquake toll rises to 14 dead
The magnitude 6.4 earthquake that hit Hualien County on Tuesday has killed at least 14 and wounded 280 people.
Rescuers from Japan join the searching operation at an apartment building collapsed after a strong earthquake in Hualien County, eastern Taiwan, February 9, 2018. / AP
February 10, 2018

Search and rescue workers found the bodies of two people believed to be members of a Chinese family trapped in a partially collapsed hotel in Taiwan on Saturday, bringing the death toll from this week's earthquake to at least 14.

The magnitude 6.4 earthquake jolted the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hualien County, a popular holiday destination at 11:50 pm on Tuesday.

The death toll as of Saturday has risen to at least 14, with 280 people injured and three others still missing. Hopes of survivors have all but gone with more than 80 hours passed since the earthquake.

Taiwan's Central Emergency Operation Centre announced that rescuers workers found the bodies at the Beauty Inn.

They were not identified, but Taiwanese state media reported that they are believed to belong to a family of five Chinese tourists who rescuers had been searching for since the quake struck on Tuesday.

The Chinese family included a couple, their 12-year old son, and two grandparents.

Many of the dead were staying at the Beauty Inn, located on the lower floors of the 12-story Yunmen Tsuiti building, which almost entirely collapsed during the quake, according to Taiwan's official China News Agency.

The building is leaning at a 45-degree angle and stabilised by steel beams while search and rescue workers break through the rubble.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
