WORLD
3 MIN READ
Military helicopter downed in Hatay, Turkey's President Erdogan says
“(The perpetrators) will pay a heavy price (for downing the Turkish helicopter),” Erdogan says. Prime Minister Binali Yildirim says two military personnel "martyred" in incident.
Military helicopter downed in Hatay, Turkey's President Erdogan says
One of two helicopters participating in Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against the YPG/PKK in Afrin region went down in Turkey's southern border province of Hatay. / AA Archive
February 10, 2018

A Turkish military helicopter was downed in southern Hatay province during the ongoing Operation Olive Branch, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Erdogan’s remarks came at a provincial meeting of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in Istanbul.

“(The perpetrators) will pay a heavy price (for downing the Turkish helicopter),” Erdogan said.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said two Turkish military personnel were killed when the helicopter was downed during Operation Olive Branch.

"At this stage, we can say that one out of two helicopters was downed. We have two martyrs," Yildirim said in televised remarks, but said there was "no evidence (yet) in our hands to prove that it was a result of outside intervention."

The prime minister also said that an investigation had been launched into the incident.

Recommended

The Turkish General Staff said in a statement that one of the ATAK helicopters crashed at around 1 pm local time (1000GMT) during ongoing operation in Afrin.

Turkey on January 20 launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin, northwestern Syria.

According to Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military has also said that only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being given to not harm any civilians. 

Afrin has been a major hideout for the YPG/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests