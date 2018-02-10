A Turkish military helicopter was downed in southern Hatay province during the ongoing Operation Olive Branch, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Erdogan’s remarks came at a provincial meeting of the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in Istanbul.

“(The perpetrators) will pay a heavy price (for downing the Turkish helicopter),” Erdogan said.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports.

Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said two Turkish military personnel were killed when the helicopter was downed during Operation Olive Branch.

"At this stage, we can say that one out of two helicopters was downed. We have two martyrs," Yildirim said in televised remarks, but said there was "no evidence (yet) in our hands to prove that it was a result of outside intervention."

The prime minister also said that an investigation had been launched into the incident.