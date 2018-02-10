A Syrian family has desperately sought help in the besieged area of Eastern Ghouta, where over 400,000 people are caught in a deadly siege and fighting that has crippled the country's healthcare system.

"I wish I could be heard by someone to help me. I want my daughter be evacuated for treatment or be treated here. My little daughter's condition is heartbreaking," said Diyal Atwat of her three-year-old daughter Rama, who's suffering from cancer.

Rama depends on the intravenous drip to survive but it's hard to get health care in the region - an opposition stronghold under siege since 2013.

"Rama's condition has significantly worsened. She bleeds from the tumor. She also suffers from convulsion fits in her throat. No therapy is available here," Atwat said.

TRT World'sRahul Radhakrishnan has more.