Mary Lou McDonald was confirmed as the new president of Sinn Fein on Saturday, taking over from Gerry Adams in a handover that could advance the nationalist party’s ambition of governing on both sides of the Irish border.

The election of a woman from a younger generation, who had no direct involvement in the 30-year Northern Irish conflict, represents a considerable break with the past for the former political wing of the Irish Republican Army (IRA).

McDonald, 48, a Dublin-born politician from a middle class background, was the only lawmaker to put her name forward to succeed Adams, who led the left-wing party since 1983 when the new leader was just 14 years of age.

“The war is over,” McDonald told party members in a speech in which she quoted American poet and civil rights champion Maya Angelou and praised Adams as a “political giant”.

“Now as a new generation takes the reins of leadership, our job is to bring innovative and modern ways of advancing our politics. Now is the time for fresh thinking and bold ideas.”

Political force

McDonald, who was a member of the European Parliament from 2004 to 2009 when she became Adams’ number two, wants to build on the progress made over the past two decades since the Northern Irish troubles ended.