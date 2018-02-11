CULTURE
2 MIN READ
New York state files lawsuit against Weinstein Company
State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says the company repeatedly broke New York law by failing to protect its employees from pervasive sexual harassment and discrimination.
New York state files lawsuit against Weinstein Company
In this January 6, 2016 file photo, Harvey Weinstein participates in the "War and Peace" panel at the A&E 2016 Winter TCA on in Pasadena, California, the US. / AP
February 11, 2018

The state of New York filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, his brother and their eponymous production company on Sunday for "egregious violations" of civil rights, human rights and business laws.

The suit comes four months after the Hollywood mogul's career ended in disgrace over mushrooming allegations of sexual harassment, assault and rape levelled against the producer by more than 100 women.

State attorney general Eric Schneiderman said the lawsuit was filed in New York County Supreme Court and included new allegations about Weinstein's "vicious and exploitative mistreatment" of employees.

Recommended

It accuses the company's board and executives of repeatedly failing to take adequate steps to protect staff or curb Weinstein's behaviour, despite multiple complaints.

"As alleged in our complaint, The Weinstein Company repeatedly broke New York law by failing to protect its employees from pervasive sexual harassment, intimidation and discrimination," said Schneiderman.

"Any sale of The Weinstein Company must ensure that victims will be compensated, employees will be protected going forward and that neither perpetrators nor enablers will be unjustly enriched."

Weinstein is reportedly in treatment for sex addiction and is separately under investigation by British and US police, although he has not been charged with any crime. He denies having non-consensual sex.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar