The Turkey Africa 2nd Ministerial Review Conference kicked off in Istanbul on Monday with the attendance of 19 African countries.

The conference, co organized by the Turkish Foreign Ministry and the African Union Commission, began with group photos of the ministers and officials.

The gathering is being held nearly four years after the November 2014 Africa-Turkey Summit was held in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea.

The ministerial meeting in Istanbul is a precursor to next year’s Third Turkey-Africa Summit, setting the tone and agenda of deliberations for that meeting.

It also falls some 10 years after the 2008 African Union Summit, where Turkey was declared one of the union’s strategic partners.

The conference also aims to review the progress made on partnership and to discuss steps that can be taken to strengthen cooperation between Africa and Turkey.

Bilateral Ties

Calling African countries "close friends and neighbors, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said: “African countries want a better life. We approach world issues with the same vision. Together we want the international order to be fairer and more democratic.

“Our relations further deepened with the Turkey-Africa Union summits held in 2008 and 2014.”

Turkey and African countries see their economic ties through a win-win perspective, he added.

He pointed to Turkey’s Africa outreach initiative and partnership policy.

Turkey declared 2005 the Year of Africa and later the African Union declared Turkey a strategic partner of the continent, Cavusoglu noted.