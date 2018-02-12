Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Monday questioned the seriousness of the US in the fight against terrorism in Syria and urged it again to drop its material support for terrorist groups.

Speaking at a news conference alongside his Macedonian counterpart Zoran Zaev in the capital, Ankara, Yildirim said, “The US, which we think of as our NATO ally and years-long strategic partner, should pull itself together and come to a proper decision."

“The US should see that the fight against a terror group via another one does not comply with a state’s seriousness. It would be nice if the US could see that, if it doesn’t, then we will continue to do what is necessary.”

Yildirim's statement followed comments made by US Defense Secretary James Mattis, who while discussing the fight by US coalition forces against Daesh in Syria, conceded that some Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militants were leaving the battle against Daesh to fight against Turkish forces in Afrin.

Mattis, speaking to journalists while on a flight to Rome, said the fight against Daesh had become more difficult as they were being cornered.

"And, plus, you know, you've got the – the distraction of what's going on up in Afrin right now, which is drawing off some of the Syrian Democratic Forces, which have got about 50 percent – that's probably not a firm percentage, could be less, could be more – that are Kurds, and so they see their fellow Kurds in Afrin under attack, so that is causing at least their attention to shift up there."

"In some cases, some of the – the troops have drawn off to there. Not a significant number right now, but you know, between the concentration of ISIS [Daesh] and the distraction of Afrin, then you've got tough fighting down along the line on contact there, in what we call the Middle Euphrates River Valley."

The US has long supported the SDF, which is primarily made up of YPG/PKK militants in its fight against Daesh, despite strong objections from Ankara, which has documented that the YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist group by the US, EU and Turkey.

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also criticised the US for supporting the YPG.

"Our expectations from the United States are clear. We don't want assurances anymore; we want concrete steps. Either we restore our relations, or they will completely break down," he said on Monday.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians.