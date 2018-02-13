A decision by the United States to continue to fund the YPG/PKK will affect Turkey's decisions, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, ahead of a visit this week by Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

In his remarks to the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's parliamentary group in the capital Ankara, Erdogan called on the US to abide by its NATO obligations.

"What kind of NATO membership is this? What kind of NATO alliance is this?" he asked.

"As president of Turkey, [I say] NATO is not equal to the US, all countries [in the alliance] are equals to the US."

US officials have said that Tillerson expects to have difficult conversations when he visits Turkey on Thursday and Friday, given that the NATO allies have starkly diverging interests in Syria.

TRT World's Sara Firth has more from Kilis.