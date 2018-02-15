A gunman opened fire Wednesday at a Florida high school, an incident that officials said killed at least 17 people and left terrified students huddled in their classrooms, texting friends and family for help.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a suspect, later identified as 19 year-old former student Nikolas Cruz, was in custody following the incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Miami.

The shooting, one of several in the United States since the start of the year, will once again throw the spotlight on the country's epidemic of gun violence and the ready accessibility of weapons, with 33,000 gun-related deaths annually.

Earlier, the superintendent of the county's school district, Robert Runcie, said he believed there were "numerous fatalities," and that the gunman may have been a former student.

"Just a horrible day for us," Runcie said, adding that the incident appeared to be over.

So far, 14 "victims" had been or were being taken to local hospital, the sheriff's office said. Earlier reports suggested that between 20 and 50 people had been hurt.

"This is a very tragic situation for everybody involved," Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky told CNN, adding that she had spoken to a number of students.

"They were very scared," she said. "And almost in shock when they came out."

Asked about security, the mayor said a police officer is always stationed at the school and there was a "single point of entry."

Television images showed students being led out of the school by heavily armed police officers and an armored vehicle filled with a SWAT team arriving at the scene.

One injured victim was seen being placed into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Police officers in helmets, bulletproof vests and armed with automatic weapons could be seen stationed at several points around the sprawling school complex, which houses nearly 3,000 students.

'Everyone started running'