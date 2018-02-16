The last time a US secretary of state breezed into Beirut was in 2014, when John Kerry admitted, more or less, that he had made a dog’s breakfast of the so-called Middle East peace process, after eight months of trying to find a needle in a satellite photograph of a haystack. He blamed the Israelis, although trying to impinge himself into a process which shouldn’t have started in the first place, wasn’t his finest move and Kerry never really recovered.

Today, the Middle East is in more of a quagmire than ever before, with Israel about to come under fire from the Gaza strip due to the US position on Jerusalem and Trump’s unfettered, if not unfathomable support for Israel; the region hangs on tenterhooks as Syria and Iran square up to Israel over a downed jet and Hezbollah in Lebanon prepares for an impending war, with threats issued via the Tel Aviv press on a near weekly basis.

And then there’s Afrin, which is threatening to draw in America to a war with Turkey, which is hard to ignore, but well worth the effort.

Rex Tillerson has a lot on his plate but is not hindered by great expectations neither by the Israelis who consider him to be little more than a messenger rather than a deal broker, nor even its adversaries who don’t hold Tillerson in much regard.

When the Texan oil man arrived at Lebanon’s auspicious Babdaa Palace on a grey morning, he was actually kept waiting for a few minutes while Lebanon’s President and his son-in-law let him in.

Perhaps this speaks volumes about what to expect in this part of the world, when Tillerson finishes his tour of Kuwait, Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey.

Before he arrived in Beirut, much was expected from him by the Lebanese elite over how he would help defuse the tension between Iran and Israel and whether he had the silver bullet to ease tensions in Syria.

Not a man to over complicate the issue, he told journalists prior to landing in Beirut that Iran and its proxies simply needed to remove themselves from the Syrian battlefield. He also said that Hezbollah’s role in regional conflicts and its growing arsenal were only destabilising Lebanon more, parroting an Israeli assertion that the bigger and stronger your foe becomes, the more likely you are to hit him. Many were left bewildered by Tillerson’s comments.

On one hand, he certainly went off script when he recognised Hezbollah as a political force, but then seemed to argue in the same breath that Iran and Hezbollah’s hegemony needed to be curtailed, which didn’t really help the growing threat of Israel’s very real ambitions of attacking Lebanon once again.

Barely a week passes without the Israeli press dutifully publishing these threats, the most recent one from Israel’s defence minister who stated that in the next war, the Beirut cosmopolitan class would not be allowed to go to the beach as they did in 2006, when Israelis had to hide in bomb shelters in Tel Aviv.

This might have been fatuous chest beating but these comments are coming during a period where the Israelis are rebuilding a border wall with Lebanon, which constantly encroaches on Lebanese soil. And then there’s the issue of Iranian missile factories in Lebanon. Something’s got to give.

But it’s not the line in the sand which will start a new war between Israel and Hezbollah - but one in the ocean.