WORLD
3 MIN READ
Florida students plan to march on Washington in call for gun reform
The "March for our Lives" will take place on March 24 in a bid to "shame" lawmakers into reforming gun laws.
Florida students plan to march on Washington in call for gun reform
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Emma Gonzalez speaks at a rally for gun control at the Broward County Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on February 17, 2018. / AFP
February 18, 2018

Students who survived a mass shooting at their Florida school on Sunday announced plans to march on Washington in a bid to "shame" lawmakers into reforming laws that make powerful firearms readily available.

The "March for our Lives" will take place on March 24, with sister marches planned across the country, a group of students told ABC News, vowing to make Wednesday's shooting a turning point in America's deadlocked debate on gun control.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz, a former student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has confessed to killing 17 people with a legally-purchased AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, the latest such atrocity in a country plagued by gun violence.

TRT World'sArabella Munro has more.

Among the students announcing the march was Emma Gonzalez, who captured worldwide attention with a powerful speech in which she assailed President Donald Trump over the multi-million-dollar support his campaign received from the gun lobby and vowed Stoneman Douglas would be "the last mass shooting."

On Sunday, the 18-year-old Gonzalez urged politicians to join a conversation about gun control - citing Trump as well as Florida Senator Marco Rubio and Governor Rick Scott, who are fellow Republicans.

Recommended

"We want to give them the opportunity to be on the right side of this," she said, as she and her four classmates called on students nationwide to help push the message across.

Taking money from rifle association

Singling out the links between politicians and the powerful National Rifle Association, fellow student Cameron Kasky said any politician "who is taking money from the NRA is responsible for events like this." 

"This isn't about the GOP," he said, referring to the Republican Party. "This isn't about the Democrats." 

Accusing the NRA of "fostering and promoting this gun culture," Kasky said the students sought to "create a new normal where there's a badge of shame on any politician who's accepting money from the NRA."

"People keep asking us, what about the Stoneman Douglas shooting is going to be different because this has happened before and change hasn't come?" said Kasky. 

"This is it."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time