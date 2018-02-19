Bangladesh says more than 8000 Rohingya refugees are willing to return to Myanmar as part of a repatriation deal made between the two countries last year.

The process has been delayed after Rohingya refugees refused to return, and the UN has warned that Myanmar hasn't yet guaranteed rights for the Rohingya.

Still thousands of Rohingya continue to flee to Bangladesh.

TRT World correspondent Sandra Gathmann has this report from Cox's Bazar.

Reluctant Rohingya

Myanmar insists it's ready to take back the Rohingya, but many refugees are still gripped by fear.