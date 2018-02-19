Indian investigators closed down a branch of a state-run bank that is at the heart of a $1.77 billion fraud and questioned more of its employees as they probed the biggest scam in the country's banking history, police sources said on Monday.

Three people, including two employees of Punjab National Bank (PNB), India's second largest state-run lender, were arrested and presented before a Mumbai court over the weekend in the case that involves billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is leading the probe, pasted a notice on the branch premises in south Mumbai barring anyone from entering the office.

The bank has said that the two employees arrested by police colluded with companies belonging to jeweller Modi and another jeweller Mehul Choksi. They issued fraudulent letters of undertaking to overseas branches of other Indian banks which lent money to the jewellers based on the guarantee from PNB.

Letters of undertaking

All the letters of undertaking were issued by the two employees who were working at the Brady Road branch in south Mumbai.

Police searched the bank premises on Sunday and also questioned five more PNB officials, a source said, taking the total number bank staff who have been questioned so far to 11. Police also questioned some executives from Nirav Modi's group, the source said.