Syrian Kurds and Arabs who escaped from the clutches of the YPG in Afrin have welcomed Turkey's military operation that aims to rid the region of the terrorists.

According to a resident who managed to escape to Turkey, the YPG had been killing opponents, extorting money and using force to recruit fighters, even children.

"In 2011, we took to the streets to demand freedom, justice and democracy in Syria. We are the Kurdish youth. We left Afrin because the Assad regime abandoned the area to the YPG/PKK, which started killing Kurdish youth and forced them out of Afrin. Afrin is our land. Afrin is our love," said Abu Majid.

Abu Majid is not the only one to have suffered at the hands of the YPG.