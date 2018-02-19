TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Syrian Kurds and Arabs stand together against YPG
Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch is being welcomed by Syrians living in Turkey who fled the brutal rule of the YPG.
Syrian Kurds and Arabs stand together against YPG
Members of a Syrian family pose for a photo at the Cilvegozu border crossing with Syria, near the town of Reyhanli after Turkish jets have begun an aerial offensive, codenamed Operation Olive Branch (file photo). / AP
February 19, 2018

Syrian Kurds and Arabs who escaped from the clutches of the YPG in Afrin have welcomed Turkey's military operation that aims to rid the region of the terrorists.

According to a resident who managed to escape to Turkey, the YPG had been killing opponents, extorting money and using force to recruit fighters, even children. 

"In 2011, we took to the streets to demand freedom, justice and democracy in Syria. We are the Kurdish youth. We left Afrin because the Assad regime abandoned the area to the YPG/PKK, which started killing Kurdish youth and forced them out of Afrin. Afrin is our land. Afrin is our love," said Abu Majid.

Abu Majid is not the only one to have suffered at the hands of the YPG. 

Recommended

Most people in the region are disappointed by the inaction of the international community. And they hope the Turkish military operation will be able to create a safe environment for them to return home.

TRT World 's Hasan Abdullah reports from Kilis.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry