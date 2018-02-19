Pakistan on Monday said that it is training 10,000 Saudi Arabian soldiers, in a sign of growing security cooperation between Riyadh and Islamabad in recent months.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir did not offer further details about the presence of such a high number of Saudi soldiers on Pakistan’s soil, and the nature of training being imparted.

Dastagir was giving a policy statement in the senate on a recent government's decision to dispatch 1000 additional troops to the Kingdom.

The statement came after several parliamentarians questioned the decision, fearing that the additional troops might be used against Iran-allied Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Some 1,600 Pakistan army officers and troops are already stationed in Saudi Arabia in accordance with a 1982 security protocol between the two sides.

Currently, some 647 Pakistani troops are also stationed in Qatar, and the Pakistani air force is also training 10 Iranian pilots, according to local media.

Neutral on Yemen conflict

"As far as deployment of Pakistanis troops outside the territory of Saudi Arabia or in Yemen is concerned, I want to assure you that it will not happen," the minister said.

"Pakistan will remain neutral regarding any conflict in the Middle East in accordance with the parliament’s guidelines."

Dastagir was referring to a 2015 parliamentary resolution, which stated that Islamabad will not be part of any conflict in the Middle East, particularly Yemen.