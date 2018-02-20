February 20, 2018
The Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, is due to address the UN Security Council on Tuesday, following the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
At the monthly meeting of the UNSC on the Middle East, Abbas is expected to ask the council to grant full membership to the Palestinians.
He is also expected to demand an internationally backed panel to broker peace talks between Palestine and Israel.
TRT World's Jon Brain reports from New York.
SOURCE:TRT World