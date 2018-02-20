Members of Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) start voting on whether their party should enter a new coalition with Angela Merkel's conservatives in a postal ballot on Tuesday which could scupper the chancellor's fourth term.

If the SPD's nearly half a million members reject the deal, a new election or a minority government in Europe's biggest economy are likely. Both would be a first for post-war Germany, which has been without a formal government for nearly five months.

The result of the vote, which runs to March 2, is wide open and will be announced on March 4. Polls indicate a majority of SPD supporters back the deal, but in the absence of any internal surveys it is unclear whether its members feel the same way.

Divided SPD

The party leadership and many in its senior ranks want the coalition to go ahead, but there is also strong opposition to the deal within the SPD. The party is at record lows in opinion polls and embroiled in a messy leadership switch after a personal row between former leader Martin Schulz and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel.

Opponents to the deal blame their party's role in a "grand coalition" from 2013 to 2017 for their worst performance since World War Two in the September 24 election.

In January, a narrow majority of SPD delegates at a special congress backed entering formal coalition talks with Merkel.

SPD leaders – Olaf Scholz, the interim leader, and Andrea Nahles who is expected to take over in April – are touring the country to convince members to approve the deal.