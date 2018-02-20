Almost 19 months have passed since Britain stunned the world by voting to leave the European Union (EU). Since then, there has emerged a lively debate about whether or not the 52 per cent of voters who supported Brexit will change their minds, whether Brexit will even happen and, if it does, what Britain’s new relationship with Europe will look like.

Some argue that the British will change their minds or are actively campaigning to do so. Groups like ‘Best for Britain’ are trying to convince Leave voters to switch over to the Remain side and have given money to pro-EU Members of Parliament. This is in the hope that there will be a big reversal in public opinion and then a second referendum, either on the terms of the deal that is currently being negotiated between the UK and the EU, or a second ‘remain or leave’ vote - although currently both of these seem unlikely.

Linked closely to this is the idea that the British will change their minds because of economic reasons. Advocates of this view point to the fact that Britain’s economy, while it is growing and has avoided the widely predicted recession, is nonetheless trailing behind the faster growth rates in many other advanced economies.

Furthermore, higher inflation has squeezed households and so it is only a matter of time until Leavers change their minds, or so we are told. But is this really the case? What is happening below the surface?

The reality is that very few people seem to be changing their minds. According to a regular opinion poll ‘tracker’ of what the British think, public opinion is remarkably stable.

In the most recent poll, which asks people whether they think in hindsight Britain made the ‘right or wrong’ decision by voting to leave the EU, 43 percent of the population say it was ‘right’, 44 per cent say it was ‘wrong’, and 13 percent say they don’t know either way. Just like at the referendum the country is neatly divided into two big and opposing blocks.

And these numbers have not really changed all that much since the 2016 referendum. In the immediate aftermath of the shock vote, 46 percent thought the vote was right and only 42 percent thought it had been wrong.

Never more than a few points have separated the two camps, so we really have not seen a major shift.

Certainly, since August 2016 we have seen a slight increase in the numbers of people who feel that the decision was ‘wrong’, but the general picture is basically a stable one (and once we take account of things like survey error, that the polls are often out by a few points, it is difficult to know whether these shifts are real).

What is clear is that these numbers also hide big differences across different groups in British society. Young voters, Remain voters, supporters of Labour and Jeremy Corbyn, people in London and the more financially secure middle-class are all more likely to think the decision was wrong – in fact, 54 percent of London, 58 percent of 18-24 year olds, 69 percent of Labour voters and 87 percent of Remain voters think the Brexit vote was the wrong decision.