Rohingya survivors of sexual violence seek psychological support
More than half a million Rohingya Muslims have fled persecution and violence in Myanmar. The Rohingya women and girls who were raped and abused by Myanmar forces are now grappling with the painful process of facing their trauma, in therapy.
More than 650,000 Refugees, mostly children and women, have fled Bangladesh since August 25, 2017 when Myanmar forces launched a crackdown on the minority Muslim community. / AA Archive
February 21, 2018

Sexual violence, rape and witnessing the murder of loved ones — Rohingya women have seen it all.  Now seeking refuge in Bangladesh from persecution in Myanmar, many of these women are slowly opting to seek psychological help to deal with the horrors they have lived through.

But getting help is also something they have to get used to; many of the Rohingya women have access to health facilities for the first time in years.

The refugee camps in Cox's Bazaar in Bangladesh often see the birth of several babies every day. But it's not always a happy occasion for the new mothers as many of them are giving birth to a child conceived in a violent, non-consensual act.

TRT World'sSandra Gathmann reports from Cox's Bazaar.

SOURCE:TRT World
