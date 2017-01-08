Mutinous soldiers released Ivory Coast's Defence Minister Alain Richard Donwahi late on Saturday after detaining him for two hours in a tense standoff over pay.

The country has been rocked by two days of unrest after soldiers seized control of the second largest city Bouake early on Friday in a mutiny that spread to other cities including the economic capital Abidjan.

The soldiers are seeking bonuses, pay rises, housing, and faster promotion. Donwani and his aides flew into Bouake earlier on Saturday in a bid to defuse the crisis.

Following talks between Donwahi and mutineers, President Alassane Ouattara announced that he had agreed to address some of the soldiers' grievances.

But some angry troops rejected the terms of the agreement, firing Kalashnikov rifles and heavy weapons outside local government offices, where they were meeting to block Donwahi and his team from leaving.