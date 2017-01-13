WORLD
"Chicago's police routinely used excessive force on duty"
Federal investigators in the US have issued a scathing report that blames institutional problems within the Chicago police department for discrimination.
The US Department of Justice civil rights investigation says Chicago's police routinely used excessive force, tolerated racially discriminatory conduct and often maintained a &quot;code of silence&quot; among officers to thwart investigations into misconduct. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 13, 2017

Federal investigators in the US have issued a scathing report regarding the Chicago police department. They say officers regularly use force that is "unjustified, disproportionate and otherwise excessive".

The findings are the result of a year-long investigation into the city's police department. It was sparked by protests following the release of a shocking video showing a Chicago police officer fatally shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Chicago has had a long reputation for brutality, especially in minority communities. The findings blame institutional problems within the department for discrimination.

Nina-Maria Potts is covering the lastest findings from Washington DC.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
