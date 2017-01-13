Federal investigators in the US have issued a scathing report regarding the Chicago police department. They say officers regularly use force that is "unjustified, disproportionate and otherwise excessive".

The findings are the result of a year-long investigation into the city's police department. It was sparked by protests following the release of a shocking video showing a Chicago police officer fatally shooting 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Chicago has had a long reputation for brutality, especially in minority communities. The findings blame institutional problems within the department for discrimination.