WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ivory Coast mutineers announce deal with government
It's not clear if all the soldiers accepted the agreement as gunfire was heard in the capital Abidjan during the negotiations.
Ivory Coast mutineers announce deal with government
Mutinous soldiers launched a revolt last week in the country's second largest city, Bouake, after a dispute over bonus payments. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 14, 2017

Disgruntled soldiers in Ivory Coast reached an agreement with the government to end a nationwide army mutiny, negotiators for the mutineers said.

Soldiers, most of them former rebel fighters, launched a revolt in the country's second largest city, Bouake, a week ago, demanding higher wages.

The rouge troops reportedly reached the deal with the government after tense negotiations on Friday night in Bouake.

TRT World has more.

Recommended

It is not clear if all the soldiers accepted the deal, as sporadic gunfire was heard at two strategic military camps in the commercial capital, Abidjan.

Mutineers also seized entrances to Korhogo, a city in the country's north.

"We've reached an agreement. They will pay five million Monday and the rest each month," Sergeant Mamadou Kone, one of the mutineers' negotiators said.

"We haven't finished up, but that's the most important thing," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France
India, UK hold maritime drills ahead of British prime minister's New Delhi visit
The Philippines' Cebu region records over 8,000 aftershocks following a 6.9 magnitude quake
India probes Adani Defence for $9 million tax evasion on missile parts imports
‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse
EU moves to restrict Russian diplomats' travel amid spying concerns and escalating drone strikes
Two years of Israel's genocide in Gaza: Palestinians starved, silenced and betrayed
Medical aid chopper crashes on Sacramento freeway, at least three suffer critical injuries
US spent $21.7 billion of American taxpayers' money to fund Israel's war on Gaza
Indonesia ends rescue effort at collapsed boarding school with 61 confirmed dead
Two years on, thousands of Palestinians are missing in Gaza as desperate families search for clues
US lawmakers urge Trump to press Israel to release detained Americans from Gaza flotilla
UN calls Syria’s interim legislature 'an important step' in transition
‘Left without food and water’: European activists recount abuse after Israel seizes Gaza flotilla