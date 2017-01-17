Dozens of people were killed when a Nigerian air force jet accidently bombarded a camp housing internally displaced people made homeless by Boko Haram in northeast Nigeria, medical charity MSF said on Tuesday.

Regional military commander General Lucky Irabor said the air strike took place on Tuesday morning at Kala Balge Local Government in Borno state.

"A military jet mistakenly bombarded Rann," a resident said, adding that "at least 25 people were killed and many more injured."

MSF said its teams "have seen 120 wounded and 50 dead."

But a state official in Borno, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said more than 100 refugees have been killed.

This is believed to be the first time Nigeria's military has admitted to making such a mistake. Villagers in the past have reported some civilian casualties in near-daily bombardments in northeastern Nigeria.

Irabor said he ordered the mission based on information that Boko Haram insurgents were gathering, along with geographic coordinates. It was too early to say if a tactical error was made, he said.

The general said the air force would not deliberately target civilians but there will be an investigation.

TRT World'sSophia Adengo has more details from Abuja.