Is military intervention likely in Gambia?

It is possible. Overnight talks, by Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz and other African officials, failed to convince Gambia's Yahya Jammeh to step down.

The regional bloc, the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), made up of 15 nations, has instructed Senegal to lead the offensive into Gambia.

Senegal has deployed hundreds of troops along its shared border with Gambia and has threatened to invade if Jammeh does not peacefully hand over power. Regional power Nigeria has deployed a warship off the Gambian coast and its aircraft are now stationed in Senegal.

Barrow won about 45 percent of vote in elections held in December.

Why is Jammeh refusing to step down?

He is contesting the election results in the Supreme Court and wants the country to wait for the decision.

Jammeh was due to leave office on Wednesday, ahead of Barrow's inauguration on Thursday.

However, on Tuesday, Jammeh, Gambia's leader since 1994, declared a 90-day state of emergency, saying it would "prevent a constitutional crisis and avoid a power vacuum". Jammeh, who seized power in a military coup, said foreign powers had interfered with the election results.

Will Barrow still become president?

The president-elect tweeted that he will be sworn in at the Gambian embassy in Senegal's capital Dakar on Thursday.

His inauguration was due to take place at the National Stadium in Bakau, which is west of the capital but due to safety concerns, he has remained in Senegal.

Is Jammeh's party supporting him?

Gambia's Vice President of twenty years, Isatou Njie Saidy, quit on Thursday. He is the latest in a series of high ranking officials to abandon Jammeh's camp.

Some members of his 'Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction' party have stayed on.

The foreign affairs minister, along with the ministers of finance, trade and environment, have all resigned. The information minister has gone into exile in Senegal.