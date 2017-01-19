Gambia's President-elect Adama Barrow is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday, but the incumbent, Yahya Jammeh, is refusing to step down.

Jammeh this week announced a state of emergency which the national assembly approved, keeping him in power for another 90 days.

West African countries have sided with the president-elect after Barrow won the December election.

The African Union and West African regional body ECOWAS (Economic Community Of West African States) have said that as of Thursday they will only recognise Barrow as Gambia's president.

Gambia's vice president Isatou Njie Saidy who had been in this role since 1997, had quit on Thursday afternoon, according to reports.

TRT World's Fidelis Mbah discusses the situation.

Troop Deployments

Nigeria: Warship off Gambia's coast and air force deployed to Senegal in case it's needed.

Senegal: Army on standby on Gambia's border.

Ghana: 250 combat troops to enable Barrow to be sworn in.

Last Minute Talks

Senegal's deployment of troops along the border with Gambia raised the prospect of armed confrontation between forces loyal to the president, who has ruled Gambia for 22 years, and Senegal, which surrounds the tiny riverside country on three sides.