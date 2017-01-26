Since 2014, the EU has been imposing sanctions on Russia over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine. Moscow has also been at odds with the West over its support for Bashar al Assad's regime in Syria.

But EU countries are also feeling the strain, having been slapped with counter-sanctions from Russia. More and more European leaders are now questioning European policy on Moscow. How many friends does Russian President Vladimir Putin really have?

France

France is heading for a presidential election in April. Right-wing candidate Francois Fillion has been tipped to replace Francois Hollande. Fillon has been labelled in Western media as a pro-Russian due to his stance on the Ukraine conflict.

The French presidential hopeful has accused the West of provoking the conflict in eastern Ukraine, and has called for an end to EU sanctions on Russia. Fillon called the sanctions "inept and strategically devastating" for French farmers. He is also in favour of forming an international coalition that includes Russia to fight against Daesh.

Germany

Germany has been one of the most critical nations of Russia's policy on Ukraine, but even within the German government, there is a difference of opinion on the issue that reaches as high up as Vice Chancellor and Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Sigmar Gabriel.

"I'm doing what I can so that the sanctions, imposed after the annexation of Crimea, can be lifted step-by-step," Gabriel​ said in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2016, citing the economic losses the sanctions have caused for both countries.

Gabriel is also a keen supporter of Nord Stream II, a project that envisions a gas pipeline linking Russia to Germany directly via the Baltic Sea, bypassing other countries on the way. His political ally, the former chancellor and ex-SPD head Gerhard Schroder, currently serves as board chairman of the project.

Czech Republic

Although President Milos Zeman has indicated that he would support EU sanctions on Russia if Moscow attempted to annex rebel-held areas of eastern Ukraine, he has thus far not offered his personal backing for the sanctions.

Zeman denies being pro-Russian, but he has contradicted information provided by NATO, the OSCE and the Czech Republic's own intelligence services by arguing that Russian fighters are not present in eastern Ukraine.

His position on the crisis in eastern Ukraine has put him at odds with his own government, including its prime minister. Zeman broke ranks with the EU in May 2015 when he attended Russia's Victory Day celebrations in Moscow, where he met with his counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Hungary

Hungary has experienced a pivot towards Moscow under Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has paved the way for significant investment from Russia.

In 2014, over 10,000 people marched in Budapest to protest Orban's alleged cozying up to the Kremlin. The following year, Orban's government defied EU objections to sign a €10 billion nuclear energy deal with Russia.

Hungary is also positioning itself to become a transit hub for Russian gas entering Europe via the planned Turkish Stream pipeline and is an outspoken critic of EU sanctions on Russia.

Orban has said the EU "shot itself in the foot" by damaging commercial relations with Moscow and expressed his belief that it is "the right time to rethink the Russian policy of the European Union."

Slovakia

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has described Russia's annexation of Crimea as a "done deal" and has boasted of his country's "major economic projects" in Russia.

On the EU's policy towards Russia, Fico said that Slovakia may "reject certain sanctions that would hurt national interests."

Bulgaria

Bulgaria elected Rumen Radev as president in late 2016. He won an electoral run-off with almost 60 percent of the vote.

While reiterating the importance of Bulgaria's membership to NATO, he has called for "more dialogue" with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, and expressed his opposition to the EU sanctions on Moscow. "Being pro-European doesn't mean being anti-Russian," Radev stated.

Estonia

Juri Ratas has been put in charge of forming Estonia's new government. He is the head of the Centre Party, which enjoys much support from ethnic Russians in the Baltic state.