Hometown London stars Dua Lipa and Stormzy were both double winners on Wednesday at the UK music industry's Brit Awards, where many guests wore white roses to symbolize the fight against sexual harassment and assault.

Stormzy, who has helped propel the grime genre of rap into the commercial mainstream, was named best male British solo artist, and also won album of the year, for his debut "Gang Signs and Prayer."

Taking the stage, he thanked God, his mother, his family his team and south London, where he grew up.

Stormzy said the album was "the hardest thing, I've never worked on something like this in my life."

"I've never given my entire being, I didn't have anything left after... we made something I feel that is undeniable, that I can stand by today," he said.

Stormzy also energised a show that bordered on bland.

In an electric closing performance, he put Britain's prime minister on the spot, singing "Theresa May, where's the money for Grenfell" in reference to last year's deadly London tower block blaze.

Lipa, whose self-titled debut was one of 2017's breakout albums, was named British female solo artist and British breakthrough artist.

Lipa dedicated her solo artist trophy to all the female musicians who "have allowed us to dream this big."

"Here's to more women on these stages, more women winning awards and more women taking over the world," said Lipa, who topped UK charts with her catchy breakup anthem "No Rules."

Following up on gestures at the Golden Globes, Grammys and British film awards, guests at Britain's biggest music awards show were given flowers or white rose pins to wear in solidarity with the Time's Up movement.

Calls for change have swept through the entertainment industry since women began coming forward to accuse Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein last year.