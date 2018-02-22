The families of dozens of girls missing for several days after a Boko Haram attack on their school in northeast Nigeria on Thursday faced an anxious wait for their return after confirmation some had been rescued.

The Nigerian military rescued 76 schoolgirls and recovered the bodies of two others on Wednesday, three parents, a resident and a local government official told Reuters.

Police had earlier said that 111 girls from the state-run boarding school in Dapchi, Yobe state, were unaccounted for following an attack by the militants on Monday night.

The disappearance sparked fears of a repeat of the 2014 mass kidnapping of more than 200 girls from a similar school in Chibok, in neighbouring Borno state.

But Abdullahi Bego, spokesman for Yobe state governor Ibrahim Gaidam, said late Wednesday that "some of the girls ... have been rescued by gallant officers and men of the Nigerian Army from the terrorists who abducted them."

He added, "The rescued girls are now in the custody of the Nigerian Army."

'Mixed feelings'

Bego's statement was the first confirmation the girls were abducted. Initially, the students were reported to have fled with their teachers at the sound of gunfire.

Bego did not specify the circumstances in which the girls were rescued nor how many were recovered, and said more details would be released in due course.

A federal government delegation including Nigeria's defence and foreign ministers was due in Dapchi on Thursday.

Inuwa Mohammed, whose 16-year-old daughter, Falmata, was missing, said he had "mixed feelings of hope and trepidation" about the girls' return.

"We don't know how many of our girls have been found and no parent is sure that his daughter is among them," he said.

"We are just waiting for the girls to be brought for physical identification to be carried out by parents ... There have been wild guesses as to their number.

"We will wait until we see them."

Abubakar Shehu said he, too, did not want to celebrate prematurely. "I haven't slept throughout last night. I have been tense since I heard," he said.