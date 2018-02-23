The night of February 23 in 1991 changed the lives forever for those living in Kunan village and its neighbouring hamlet Poshpora.

Deep within the Indian-administered Kashmir Valley, as many as 100 girls and women were raped, nearly 100 men were tortured, and countless houses looted. The exact number of the victims has yet to be confirmed definitively.

The perpetrators? No less than 300 men from the Indian army, who were deployed to contain militancy in the valley and conduct raids on houses. The Indian army is given a free hand to indulge in such excesses thanks to a draconian law, that continues to exist, making Kashmir one of the most – and by some accounts, the most – militarised areas on the planet.

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is an extension of a British colonial ordinance that lets the army enter any premises at any time, without a search warrant, and gives it the right to use lethal force and ‘shoot to kill.’ The Indian state has employed a range of strategies to shirk any responsibility for abuses committed. Human rights groups have repeatedly condemned extrajudicial killings by Indian forces.

The cry for "azaadi" or freedom for Kashmir – an area contested by both India and Pakistan – has meant disappearances of thousands of men, and a similar number of sexual assaults on women in Indian-administered Kashmir.

In 2011, special investigators from the Jammu and Kashmir Human Rights Commission found more than 2,000 corpses buried in unmarked graves.

‘Do You Remember Kunan Poshpora?’ is an obvious question and the title of a book, given that justice has been elusive for the women of Kunan Poshpora. About forty have stepped forward to seek justice; a collective decision to let the unmarried women step forward who had been raped by the “outsiders”, lest they are unable to find grooms, in a traditionally patriarchal society.

Over the years, survivors have struggled to find justice at every avenue, including the Supreme Court of India. Getting a police complaint registered wasn’t easy, let alone pushing for an investigation, followed by the closure of the case for want of evidence. The case has been awaiting a hearing in the Indian Supreme Court for the last three years, on an appeal filed by the accused army officers, and the state government.

Sexual assault is used as a tool of intimidation in conflict zones around the world. However, it leaves a different scar each for men and women.

When women are raped, it is perceived as breaking the “honour” of the community. When men are raped, it is a personal assault on their individual masculinity. In either case, a violent idea of patriarchy is perpetrated, which leaves an impact that is devastating under the patriarchal gaze of society’s idea of a person raped: whether woman or man.

There are countless incidents of the torture of men in Kashmir.

Papa II was a notorious army camp, where men were made to strip naked and stand together for hours. Army personnel gave electric shocks to their genitals, while verbally mocking them about their “loss of manhood”.