As the processes of racialisation continue to accelerate in the war on terror, Islamophobia has increasingly come to condition the lives of diasporic Sikh populations, particularly in America.

The racialisation of Sikhs through the coercive security state apparatus demonstrates the relationship between every day and exceptional forms of Islamophobia.

The state’s racial profiling of “Muslim-looking” people feeds into the broader racial history of the West, which over decades has established sophisticated systems to manage and restrict the movement of racial populations.

The regulatory power of the state is dependent upon racial classifications. Expressions such as ‘flying while brown’ and ‘walking while Muslim’ have gained increasingly popular currency and in the context of the “War on Terror” demonstrate not only the illegitimate targeting of particular ethnic and religious groups, but also the replaying of an entrenched racial past (and present).

Turbaned Sikh men have been specifically targeted as ‘problematic’, and encounters with airport security are especially telling. Speaking to members of the Sikh community it has become apparent that they face widespread, sustained harassment and discrimination from security officers when entering or leaving the United States.

One Sikh man recalled an incident at an airport whereby a security officer patted down the material on his turban, claiming he was ‘looking for gun powder.’

Others spoke of being looked at differently and targeted by airport security for questioning and further screening. Coming face to face with discriminatory practices of this kind are seen as commonplace. There was also a strong inclination that such checks were not in fact ‘random’ but rather part of the wider racial profiling policy of the war on terror.

In other examples, Sikh families had experienced their cars being stripped and searched while crossing the border, and on a day-to-day basis many Sikhs complain of violent racism from police officers.

These experiences illustrate the complex and contradictory paths that Sikhs have come to encounter as they find themselves increasingly signifying those ‘who could be terrorists’ or those ‘who look like Muslims.’

As a consequence, they are trapped within the racial logic of the "War on Terror", which not only finds it difficult to distinguish between ‘terrorist’ and Muslim, but also between Muslim and non-Muslim.

Within this we are able to see the various ways in which Sikhs have to carefully negotiate and manage their ‘difference’ and visibility. As a result, the classification of ‘Muslim’ has been extended by the state to regulate racially marked groups more broadly.