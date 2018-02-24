Air strikes and artillery fire on the Syrian rebel enclave of eastern Ghouta have killed 500 civilians in seven days, 121 of them children, a monitor said on Saturday.

Deadly new strikes hit the enclave as the UN Security Council prepared to vote on a ceasefire resolution, while more bodies were recovered from the rubble from previous raids, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The UN Security Council delayed a vote on demanding a 30-day ceasefire in Syria to Saturday noon (1700 GMT) after hours of negotiations failed to yield agreement with Russia, diplomats said.

Diplomatic haggling delayed the vote, with Kuwait's Ambassador Mansour al Otaibi, who holds the council presidency, saying "We are very close" to an agreement with Russia, Syria's ally.

It remains unclear whether Russia will veto the proposed measure.

TRT World's Arabella Munro reports the latest.

"We have not been able to close the gap completely," Swedish Ambassador Olof Skoog told reporters following a closed-door council meeting.

"We will work tonight and hopefully, we will definitely come back tomorrow and we will vote."

US Ambassador Nikki Haley expressed dismay as the negotiations dragged out for another day on the pause that would allow for humanitarian aid deliveries and medical evacuations.

The Russian stumbling block

Negotiations have run into problems over a key provision of the text that specifies when the ceasefire will begin.

Negotiations have also stumbled over Russian demands that groups fighting Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces comply with the truce.

In a concession to Russia, the draft resolution states that the ceasefire will not apply to operations against Daesh or Al Qaeda, along with "individuals, groups, undertakings and entities" associated with the terror groups.