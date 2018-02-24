A global anti-Turkey propaganda based on lies would not be successful, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on January 20 to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh militants from Syria's northwestern Afrin region.

"Launching of a worldwide war of propaganda, based on lies, slander and distortion, by those who cannot deal with Turkey on the ground, will not work," Erdogan said during a provincial congress by the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party in the southern province of Kahramanmaras.

Supporters of YPG/PKK are involved in a smear campaign against Turkey's ongoing counter-terror operation in Syria through the use of crude photo manipulation and misrepresentation.

Social media accounts linked to the terrorist group and its supporters post morphed photos which are unrelated to the ongoing operation and have actually been taken at another place and time.

"Those who see us as yesterday’s Turkey, and treat us in this manner, have begun to gradually realise the truth," Erdogan said.

Allegations over civilian casualties

Erdogan rejected claims that civilians were being targeted during the operation.

"It is not in our blood to attack civilians, but in yours," he said.

He said the country was determined to have a global voice on a range of issues, from economy to democracy.

Turkey's revival has motivated several communities in the region and across the world, he added.