People in Egypt's Cairo suffer from extreme economic challenges
Amid a housing crisis in Egypt, and with the population of the capital estimated at 20 million, thousands of people count themselves lucky to call Cairo Necropolis home.
An Egyptian homeless family sit under blankets in Cairo, Egypt (file photo). / AP
February 25, 2018

In a sprawling Cairo neighborhood known as the City of the Dead, life and death are side by side.

Amid a housing crisis in Egypt, and with the population of the capital estimated at 20 million, thousands of people count themselves lucky to call Cairo Necropolis home.

For some in the neighborhood of cemeteries, final resting place to hundreds of thousands people over centuries, the graves themselves provide a livelihood: with people taking care of tombs, digging new graves, or selling flowers to visitors paying their respects on Fridays.

TRT World's Ahmed Al Burai reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
