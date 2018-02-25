A child died and at least 16 other people suffered breathing difficulties after a suspected chemical attack on the besieged Syrian opposition enclave of eastern Ghouta on Sunday, a medic and a monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said dozens of civilians had suffered breathing difficulties after a regime warplane struck the village of Al Shifuniyah in the eastern Ghouta region.

One child died and a woman was in a critical condition, said Rami Abdel Rahman, head of the Observatory which relies on multiple sources on the ground in Syria for its reports.

TRT World'sBen Said reports.

Yaqub, a doctor who treated those affected, said he suspected "chemical weapons, probably a chlorine gas attack".

He said a three-year-old had died of asphyxiation.

"Most of the patients have chlorine odour from their clothes and their skin. Many have dyspnea and skin and eye irritations," he said in English.

The opposition accused Damascus of using chlorine gas, but Moscow, a staunch ally of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, accused his opponents of using "toxic substances" to make it appear that they had been deployed by Syrian regime.