The People’s Party (PP), the ruling party in Spain, is using everything within its means to crush secessionist parties in Catalonia.

Opposition parties have protested numerous times against several measures taken by the government. Yet the PP and Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy remain undeterred, marching ahead regardless of the consequences. They're hoping that a victory in Catalonia may ensure that the PP remains a viable political force, as to lose would mean future decline and irrelevance.

The crisis in Catalonia is a microcosm of divisions within Spanish society. The battle underway between the secessionist forces in Catalonia and the Spanish state is not the only battle being fought.It may not even be the most important one.

Forty years after the start of its transition to democracy, Spain is facing questions about its own identity, its relationship with the past, and vision for the future. And the forces competing to gain the upper hand in answering these questions are fighting it out in Catalonia.

Since the intensification of the Catalan crises, Spanish parties and groups have been offering their own answers and vision, hoping to use Catalonia as a platform to transform Spain.

Podemos, the four-year old left-wing Spanish party has been the most sympathetic to the Catalan cause, supporting what’s referred to as the “right to decide.” A central plank of its electoral platform has been to grant Catalonia an independence referendum.

Podemos has been steadfast in supporting radical constitutional reform to convert Spain into a plurinational federation of states with the right to secede.

Podemos believes that the current model of “Autonomous Communities,” drawn up at the beginning of the post-Franco era to appease an array of forces such as fascists, communists, and separatists, is past its expiration date and doesn’t concord with the realities of today’s Spain. It thinks Spain should take one more step towards decentralisation and further embrace the wider complexity of its peoples.

Podemos was a forceful presence in Spanish politics until the day of the referendum and even held demonstrations in a few Spanish cities outside of Catalonia in support of negotiations between Madrid and Barcelona. As a consequence, their popularity in Spain has dropped considerably. Only a year ago they received 25 percent in the opinion polls and were on the way to becoming the main party of the Spanish left. The most recent polls have shown around 15 percent of the vote.

The Socialist Party (PSOE), the old centre-left party and one of the pillars of the Spanish post-Franco era, has seen its fortunes decline in recent years.

In the early 2000s the PSOE could have counted on a comfortable share of the vote, at around 40 percent. Now, it hovers in the low 20s. During the Catalan crises, it has been mostly supportive of the state’s heavy-handed response to the Catalan crisis.

Although their Catalonia branch has managed to stop the vote hemorrhaging for more than a decade now, their support for some of the state’s policies (e.g. the dissolution of autonomy) has led to a number of socialist cadres leaving the party.