Authorities on both portions of disputed Kashmir are emptying villages on the de facto border following heavy exchange of artillery fire by the Pakistani and Indian armies, local media said.

Around 3,000 villagers have been evacuated in India-administered Kashmir after Pakistani shelling on the Indian posts, India's English-language news website Firstpost reported on Monday.

Quoting officials, it said the villagers have been moved to schools and temporary camps following heavy shelling – the worst since 2003 when Pakistan and India decided to cease fire on the contentious Line of Control or LoC that has divided the Himalayan region since 1947.

It was not clear what triggered the latest fighting in the Uri sector of India-administered Kashmir but tensions have been high following a rebel attack on an Indian army camp earlier this month in which six soldiers were killed.

India blamed Pakistan for the attack and said it would make its nuclear rival pay for the "misadventure." That attack was denied by Pakistan which warned India of consequences for any cross-LoC raid.

'Worst example of deception'

Meanwhile, authorities in Pakistan-administered Kashmir have announced plans to depopulate several villages being targeted by Indian mortars and snipers.

Prime Minister of Pakistan-administered Kashmir (or Azad Jammu and Kashmir) Raja Farooq Haider issued orders to relocate thousands of villagers contiguous to the disputed border, reports said.

"Indian army attack on the school van driver by the sniper gun is the worst example of the deception. Indian Army is the worst army around the globe who targets innocent civilians including women, children and old men," The Express Tribunequoted him as saying.