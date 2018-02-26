Civil servants in Chad are reeling from the impact of austerity measures.

The government last month reduced civil servants' bonus pay by 50 percent, adding to a previous 50 percent cut in 2016. Income tax was also hiked.

The impoverished state is enforcing cuts in public spending that the finance ministry says are vital to stave off bankruptcy.

But the cuts have increased social tension and rising inflation means many can barely afford to feed their families.

TRT World 's Adesewa Josh reports.