WORLD
2 MIN READ
Austerity measures hit Chadian families hard
The government last month reduced civil servants' bonus pay by 50 percent, adding to a previous 50 percent cut in 2016, making it difficult for many to feed their families.
Austerity measures hit Chadian families hard
The impoverished state is enforcing cuts in public spending that the finance ministry says are vital to stave off bankruptcy. / TRTWorld
February 26, 2018

Civil servants in Chad are reeling from the impact of austerity measures. 

The government last month reduced civil servants' bonus pay by 50 percent, adding to a previous 50 percent cut in 2016. Income tax was also hiked.

The impoverished state is enforcing cuts in public spending that the finance ministry says are vital to stave off bankruptcy.

But the cuts have increased social tension and rising inflation means many can barely afford to feed their families.

TRT World 's Adesewa Josh reports.

Recommended

Severe poverty

The large Sahel nation, a former French colony, became an oil exporter in 2003; but almost half the population of 14 million still lives below the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

Chad's economy has been badly hit by a downturn in the price of oil exports since 2015.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal