WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan starts new Africa tour in bid to enhance economic, security ties
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan touched down in Algeria, the first leg of the trip that he described as "historic" and that will see him also visit Mauritania, Senegal and Mali.
Erdogan starts new Africa tour in bid to enhance economic, security ties
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) meets Prime Minister of Algeria Ahmed Ouyahia after an official welcoming ceremony at Houari Boumediene Airport in Algiers, Algeria on February 26, 2018. / AA
February 26, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Algeria on Monday as he embarked a new tour of Africa in a bid to strengthen Turkey's ties throughout the continent.

Erdogan touched down in Algiers, the first leg of the trip that he described as "historic" and that will see him also visit Mauritania, Senegal and Mali.

Accompanied by several ministers and businessmen, he said he would hold talks with Algerian leaders on relations between the two countries, with a focus on energy, as well as regional issues.

Erdogan met Algeria's Prime Minister Ahmed Ouyahia as officials of both sides signed several Memoranda of Understanding on co-operation on culture, security, trade, and agriculture. 

Erdogan's trips to Mali and Mauritania will be the first-ever by a Turkish president, with security likely to feature high on the agenda in Mali which is battling with a string of attacks and kidnappings by militant groups.

Recommended

Erdogan is also expected to ask African leaders to hand over Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO) schools still open in their countries.

The schools are linked to the US-based businessman and congregation leader, Fetullah Gulen, who Turkey says heads FETO and orchestrated the defeated coup in Turkey in 2016.

More than 30 African countries have already handed over FETO schools to the state-run Maarif foundation.

TRT World's Adesewa Josh reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists
CNN host apologises for 'vile remarks' on children killed by Israel in Gaza
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Israel needs to stop bombing Gaza amid truce talks: Rubio
Israel to seize more Palestinian land for illegal Jewish settlements in occupied West Bank
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Cairo deal with IAEA ‘no longer valid’ after UN snapback sanctions: Iran
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Tomahawk supply to Ukraine would destroy Russia-US relationship: Putin
OPEC+ members plan crude output hike amid sliding oil prices
Indonesia lifts TikTok licence suspension after app meets government requests over protests
China reveals J-35 jets in public for the first time
Dozens killed, missing as landslides and floods ravage Nepal