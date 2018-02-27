A 600-strong force, including 400 ethnic Kurds, is set to enter Syria's Afrin to fight the YPG in support of Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch. They are calling it the "Kurdish Falcons Brigade". But they are not the first ethnic Kurdish group to fight along with the Arab and Turkmen-majority Free Syrian Army (FSA).

Those Kurdish groups have been fighting against the Syrian regime under the umbrella of the FSA since 2011, when a popular uprising against the regime turned into an armed conflict after Syria's Bashar al Assad responded with military force.

Among them, there were three important Kurdish groups: Selahaddin Eyyubi Brigade, Yusuf al Azame Brigade and Mashaal Tammo Brigade, which is named after a prominent Kurdish human rights defender.

The groups, whose numbers of fighters have exceeded 700, were under the command of three Arab-Turkmen divisions: Sultan Murad, al Shamiya Front, and al Safwa Front. The Kurdish groups under the FSA were dispersed during the fight, but many of their fighters joined other groups under the FSA umbrella.

Why did they reject fighting along with the YPG?

In 2012, the YPG has been founded in Kurdish majority areas. They claimed that they were another opposition group. But the YPG’s real ambitions to carve out an enclave and establish an independent Kurdish state in northern Syria distinguished the group from the mainstream Syrian opposition.

Later, regime forces withdrew from some parts of northern Syria and the YPG's political wing, the PYD, declared its control over these areas without serious confrontation. That collaboration with the Syrian regime led the FSA to consider the group a bitter enemy of the mainstream Syrian opposition.

“We are calling for justice and equality between all Syrian people in rights and duties. We want recognition for the Kurdish language and culture, and we don’t want any ethnic discrimination,” Mahmoud Abu Hamza, one of the Kurdish commanders, whose group fought under the FSA, toldSyria Direct in 2016.