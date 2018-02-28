From halal fried chicken to hot springs hotels with prayer facilities, Taiwan is adapting its traditional tourist draws to woo Muslim visitors as Chinese arrivals dwindle.

Mainland tourist numbers have slid dramatically as relations with China deteriorate.

Taiwan is now looking to boost relations with 16 south and southeast Asian countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand – what it calls its "southbound policy" – and is seeking more visitors from the region.

"Since the number of Chinese tourists has decreased, and Southeast Asia is quite a sizeable market with many Muslims, this is an area we have to actively pursue." says Jack Chang, operations manager, Gaia Hotel.