Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday called on the Taliban to take part in peace talks to "save the country," offering security and incentives such as passports to insurgents who join the negotiations.

Ghani spoke at the Second Kabul Process Conference attended by representatives from more than 20 countries and international organisations.

"We will consider the Taliban's view in the peace talks," he said.

Ghani said the Afghan government would provide passports and issue visas to Taliban members and their families and open an office for them in Kabul.

He said his government would also work to remove sanctions against Taliban leaders.

TRT World's Bilal Sarwary says the challenge now is whether the Taliban is ready to give up power and territory.

Ghani said a ceasefire must be agreed on and the Taliban must be declared a political group.

"The Afghan government must be accepting and we will also work on the list of freeing Taliban prisoners," he said.

A resurgent Taliban has been blamed for much of the increased violence in Afghanistan since US and NATO forces concluded combat missions in 2014. The recent attacks have underscored the weaknesses of Afghan security forces more than 16 years after the US-led invasion toppled the Taliban.