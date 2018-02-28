WORLD
2 MIN READ
Russia's Olympic membership reinstated by IOC
Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov says doping ban for Russian Olympic athletes has been lifted and the athletes' rights have been "fully restored."
Russia's Olympic membership reinstated by IOC
IOC President Thomas Bach (C) takes over the Olympic flag from Mayor of Pyeongchang Sim Jae-guk before handing it to Mayor of Beijing Chen Jining (R) during the closing ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at the Pyeongchang Stadium on February 25, 2018. / AFP
February 28, 2018

The International Olympic Committee has lifted a doping ban against Russia, restoring the country's rights in full, Russian officials said on Wednesday.

"The rights of the Russian Olympic Committee have been fully restored," said the head of the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov.

Journalist Dan Ashby reports from Moscow.

Zhukov said Russia received a letter from the IOC on Wednesday that confirms no other Olympic athletes from Russia had tested positive for doping, following two positive Russian drug tests at this month's Winter Games in Pyeongchang in South Korea.

"All of the doping tests that were conducted on our athletes in the last days of the Olympics were negative," Zhukov said.

Recommended

The IOC decided in a meeting Sunday that in such an event the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee would be lifted.

Switched samples

Russia was banned in December from taking part in the 2018 Olympics following revelations of widespread doping, though 168 athletes were deemed "clean" and were cleared to go to Pyeongchang to compete under the Olympic flag instead of the Russian one.

However, two Russians, curler Alexander Krushelnitsky and bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeyeva, were kicked out of the Olympics after their doping tests were revealed to be positive, with Krushelnitsky being stripped of his bronze medal.

Russia's Olympic ban followed the uncovering of a doping conspiracy where tainted urine samples were switched with clean ones. 

The government has denied any state involvement in the plot but a top sports official Vitaly Mutko, currently a deputy prime minister, was suspended by the IOC for life.

SOURCE:AFP
