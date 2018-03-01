Spotify's filing for its highly-anticipated public listing in New York revealed it expects the proportion of clients leaving the music streaming service to keep falling.

In a nearly 200-page filing, the Swedish start-up revealed more financial details than it has in its annual statements.

Spotify launched in 2008 and is available in more than 60 countries. It is the biggest music streaming company in the world and counts services from Apple, Amazon and Alphabet's Google as its main rivals.

Spotify's filing revealed the following:

Churn to fall more

The net proportion of subscribers who left Spotify's paid-for service, or churn, fell to 5.5 percent of paying customers in 2017, down from 6.6 percent in 2016 and 7.7 percent in 2015.

In the fourth quarter of 2017, churn stood at 5.1 percent.

"As our user base matures, and with the growth in higher retention products such as our family plan and student plan, we believe premium churn will continue to trend lower over time."

Ownership update

Founders Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon owned around 23.8 percent and 12.4 percent respectively of outstanding Spotify shares as of February 22, 2018.

Other big Spotify shareholders include China's Tencent with 7.5 percent and Sony Music Entertainment International Ltd with 5.7 percent of the ordinary shares.

Expansion plans