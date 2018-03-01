Turkey will continue its cooperation with Senegal in the fight against Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday while addressing a joint news conference in Dakar with his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall.

The Turkish president arrived in Senegal as part of a four-country tour of Africa which started on February 26 with a visit to Algeria, followed by Mauritania. His last stop will be Mali.

"Our cooperation with Senegal in combatting FETO is to continue. Shutting down of FETO-linked schools is very, very important," Erdogan said.

"We will raise a generation which is fond of its motherland, which works for the country and their family -- through schools being established in Senegal via our Maarif Foundation," he added.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETO. It also establishes schools and education centres abroad.

Erdogan called Senegal an "exemplary" nation in Africa.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

'Valuable friend'

"Senegal is a valuable friend and strategic partner for us. Senegal has once again proven on July 15 that it is Turkey's foul-weather friend," he said.

Erdogan said that 29 projects worth $775 million were launched by Turkish companies in Senegal, some of which are still underway.