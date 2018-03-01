TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey and Senegal to continue cooperation against FETO
During a visit to Senegal as part of a four-country tour of Africa, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan says it's important to shut down FETO-linked schools in Africa.
Turkey and Senegal to continue cooperation against FETO
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) and President of Senegal Macky Sall (C-L) attend the Senegal - Turkey Business Forum at Abdou Diouf International Conference Centre in Dakar, Senegal on March 01, 2018. / AA
March 1, 2018

Turkey will continue its cooperation with Senegal in the fight against Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday while addressing a joint news conference in Dakar with his Senegalese counterpart Macky Sall.

The Turkish president arrived in Senegal as part of a four-country tour of Africa which started on February 26 with a visit to Algeria, followed by Mauritania. His last stop will be Mali.

"Our cooperation with Senegal in combatting FETO is to continue. Shutting down of FETO-linked schools is very, very important," Erdogan said.

"We will raise a generation which is fond of its motherland, which works for the country and their family -- through schools being established in Senegal via our Maarif Foundation," he added.

Turkey established the Maarif Foundation in 2016 to take over the administration of overseas schools linked to FETO. It also establishes schools and education centres abroad.

Erdogan called Senegal an "exemplary" nation in Africa.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 250 people dead and nearly 2,200 injured.

'Valuable friend'

"Senegal is a valuable friend and strategic partner for us. Senegal has once again proven on July 15 that it is Turkey's foul-weather friend," he said.

Erdogan said that 29 projects worth $775 million were launched by Turkish companies in Senegal, some of which are still underway.

Recommended

The projects include a market hall, a furniture factory and a rail system, he said.

The Senegalese president said they were willing to continue efforts in further enhancing relations with Turkey.

"Senegal,..., is to continue working with Turkey in international matters and counter-terrorism cooperation," Sall said.

He urged Turkey to invest in the country.

"I am calling on Turkish businesspeople to share their experiences and increase their cooperation," Sall said.

Turkish investment

"So far, 28 different agreements have been signed between the two countries. We need more cooperation with Turkey for self-sufficiency in Senegal's agricultural area.

"Turks can invest in the field of mining, construction, tourism, health and energy in cooperation with Senegalese businesspeople," he said.

Sall added that the country needs more hotels in Senegal to improve the tourism potential of the country and health investments to reduce the number of patients going to hospitals abroad.

The Senegalese president said they stand on the same side as Turkey on the Palestinian issue.

The leaders vowed to enhance cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, energy, tourism and transportation.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction