Wilder, nicknamed the Bronze Bomber, has won all 39 of his professional fights, with only one of those victories being by a points decision. The 32-year-old has held his heavyweight title since 2015.

The American is raring to take on WBA, IBF and IBO world champion Anthony Joshua, who has said former champion Tyson Fury was his biggest threat.

Wilder, however, believes that the 28-year-old Joshua needs to think again.

"Everyone knows that Tyson Fury isn't the biggest threat in the heavyweight division. Everyone knows who is the man in the heavyweight division, hands down," Wilder told Sky Sports.

"Everybody knows who has the power to beat anyone at any given time, in the first round or 15 seconds into the 12th round.

"I have that ability to do anything I want. I am the most dangerous man in the division, hands down."