Two Greek soldiers were remanded in custody after they crossed the border in northwestern Turkey, inadvertently by their account, a security source said.

The soldiers, a lieutenant and a sergeant, are said to have lost their way at the border until they came across local Turkish patrol units, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The soldiers, detained near the Pazarkule district, said bad weather had led to their getting lost.