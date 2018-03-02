TÜRKİYE
Two Greek soldiers remanded in northwestern Turkey
Two Greek soldiers patrolling the country's northeastern border with Turkey were detained by Turkish forces after they were spotted in Turkish territory.
The border is tightly monitored by both parties due to the massive refugee influx into Europe since 2015. / AA
March 2, 2018

Two Greek soldiers were remanded in custody after they crossed the border in northwestern Turkey, inadvertently by their account, a security source said.

The soldiers, a lieutenant and a sergeant, are said to have lost their way at the border until they came across local Turkish patrol units, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The soldiers, detained near the Pazarkule district, said bad weather had led to their getting lost.

After encountering the patrol units, the soldiers were taken to the provincial gendarmerie command in Edirne.

The interrogation for Lieutenant Aggelos Mitretodis and Sergeant Dimitros Kouklatzis was completed, following which the court remanded them.

Security sources said the Greek soldiers are facing espionage charges for spying across the border and sending records on their phones to their superiors.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
