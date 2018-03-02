Three deals worth $581.8 million were signed on Friday by Turkish business leaders who were accompanying President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a visit to Senegal.

Erdogan visited Senegal on Thursday as part of his four-nation Africa tour.

Turkey's Kolin Construction signed a deal with the Senegalese General Directorate of Highways for construction of a road which costs more than $490 million.

Another Turkish firm Alpler Agricultural Machinery inked a $74-million deal with Senegal's National Merchants and Industrial Union.

In addition, the Force Group sealed a metro station construction project in the Senegalese capital Dakar for $17 million.

Kolin Construction's top executive Devrim Kologlu told Anadolu Agency they had previously constructed a 100-kilometre (62-mile) road in Uganda and had since then been interested in the Senegalese market.

"President Erdogan is giving us a major support, boosting our morale and helping us overcome obstacles," he said.

Serkan Aktas, the general manager of Alpler Agricultural Machinery, said the deal his firm signed includes the establishment of assembly lines for agricultural machines in 14 Senegalese cities and warehouses for their storage.