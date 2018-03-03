FIFA's rule-making panel approved adding video review to the laws of football on Saturday, clearing the way for its use at the World Cup in June.

The panel, known as IFAB, voted unanimously to begin updating the game's written rules to include video assistant referees (VAR).

The decision "represents a new era for football with video assistance for referees helping to increase integrity and fairness in the game," the panel said in a statement.

FIFA must take a further decision on using VAR at the World Cup in Russia, which kicks off June 14.

That will likely come on March 16 when the FIFA Council meets in Bogota, Colombia.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has long said World Cup referees must get high-tech help to review key decisions at the 64-game tournament.

Overturn errors

Video review can overturn "clear and obvious errors" and "serious missed incidents" by match officials involving goals, penalty awards, red cards, and mistaken identity.

The decision Saturday is among the most fundamental changes to soccer since the laws were codified 155 years ago.