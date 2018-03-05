Parts of India-administered Kashmir were under curfew and businesses and schools were shut on Monday to contain anti-India protests that spilled into the streets overnight after Indian soldiers killed six people.

The Indian army said rebels fired at a checkpoint in the southern Shopian area on Sunday night from a moving car, triggering a shootout with soldiers that resulted in the killings of a suspected rebel fighter and three of his associates, or Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

OGW is a term the Indian army and police uses for local rebel sympathisers who ferry weapons and transport rebels in the disputed region.

Police said the fourth civilian was found dead in a separate car at some distance, while the body of the another suspected rebel was found in the same area on Monday morning.

Locals, however, contest the Indian army's version of events, saying that the four civilians were killed in cold blood.

The soldiers "shoot even at shadows, and they're employing every tactic to suppress people," said Bashir Ahmed, a Shopian resident.

On Monday, hundreds of people spilled into streets, shouting slogans against India's army and demanding the end of New Delhi's rule over Kashmir.

Clashes erupted in several places in the area dotted with apple orchards as police and paramilitary soldiers tried to stop the protesters.

Authorities blocked all major roads and internet connection in the region and detained activists of several pro-Independence groups, according to English-language newspaper Kashmir Life.

One of the region's popular pro-independence leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq called the army's version "propaganda and lies" and said the soldiers had "let loose mayhem" at Shopian.

Mohammed Yasin Malik, another popular pro-Independence leader said, "Yesterday's incident is intended to instill fear among the Kashmiri People. This is murder of innocent people. The parties who contest elections (pro-India parties) are responsible for these killings."

Probe demanded

Police were cautious in describing the slain youths as rebel associates or OGWs and said they were investigating the incident.