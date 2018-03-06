"Local authorities" continue to block the exodus of civilians from Syria’s Afrin, the UN spokesman said on Monday, referring to the YPG/PKK group holding out in the region.

The UN has no direct contact with them and it is critical that people be able to move freely, said Stephane Dujarric in response to a question from an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

Dujarric added that nearly 5,000 civilians have managed to leave the region of northern Syria.

UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said earlier that civilians who want to flee Afrin continue to be stopped at exit points and prevented from accessing safer areas by YPG/PKK terrorists.