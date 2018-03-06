WORLD
2 MIN READ
YPG/PKK blocking civilian exits from Afrin, UN says
UN says civilians wanting to flee Afrin continue to be stopped at exit points and prevented from accessing safer areas by the YPG/PKK group.
YPG/PKK blocking civilian exits from Afrin, UN says
On January 20, 2018 Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh from Syria's northwestern region Afrin. / AA
March 6, 2018

"Local authorities" continue to block the exodus of civilians from Syria’s Afrin, the UN spokesman said on Monday, referring to the YPG/PKK group holding out in the region.

The UN has no direct contact with them and it is critical that people be able to move freely, said Stephane Dujarric in response to a question from an Anadolu Agency correspondent.

Dujarric added that nearly 5,000 civilians have managed to leave the region of northern Syria.

UN Undersecretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said earlier that civilians who want to flee Afrin continue to be stopped at exit points and prevented from accessing safer areas by YPG/PKK terrorists.

Recommended

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defence rights under the UN Charter and with respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets are being destroyed and that "utmost care" is being taken to avoid harming civilians.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France